Odisha sizzles, but some relief from Sunday: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While Odisha continued to sizzle under a scorching heat wave with Baripada recording the second-highest temperature in the world on Friday, some respite is in the offing from Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the mercury level in the state may dip slightly due to the possibility of thunderstorm activities in next 48 hours.

There will be no large change in day temperature during the next 24 hours, and thereafter the mercury level is expected to register a slight fall at many places in the state. The day temperature is likely to be 40 degree Celsius or more and will remain above normal by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree at a few places in the next 24 hours.

“Day temperature is expected to come down from Sunday onwards under the influence of thunderstorm activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.The regional Met office has issued a warning for thundershower and lightning in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and 13 other districts on Monday.

Das said, the moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal is expected to resume and will trigger thunderstorm activity in some parts of the state. The rains will bring down the day temperature.On Friday, 25 places recorded over 40 degree Celsius. Baripada was the hottest at 44 degree Celsius.

According to weather information service provider Ogimet, Baripada recorded the second highest temperature in the world after Chauk in Myanmar which posted 44.8 degree. Jharsuguda recorded 42.8 degree while Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.6 degree and 41.2 degree respectively. Baripada’s temperature was 6 degree above normal while it was 3 degree in Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar respectively and 4 degree in Cuttack.

