OSL handles IFFCO Paradip port’s first domestic cargo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), a leading stevedoring company, handled the first domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port to Gujarat. Ultratech Cement will receive the cargo at Pipavav Port in Gujarat. The entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by OSL which has made a name for itself as one of the top ten stevedoring companies in India, said officials of the company.

While the cargo was first brought through barges from leading fertiliser firm IFFCO through its riverine jetty at Paradip, it was unloaded from the barges and shifted to the main berth of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and loaded onto a bigger vessel called MV Paranassos.

OSL achieved the unique feat by re-developing riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. This has proved the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport, officials said.PPA chairman PL Haranadh, IFFCO director KJ Patel and senior officials of PPA, IFFCO and OSL were present to witness the cargo transport.

“The era of a new dimension to the logistics sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and OSL has played a pivotal role in this system. It gives me immense pleasure and it’s like a dream come true for the whole OSL team,” OSL Group founder Mahimananda Mishra said. He said the lower emission mode of the transport system will not only boost the country’s economy in multiple ways, but also protect the environment.

