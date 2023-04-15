Home States Odisha

OSL handles IFFCO Paradip port’s first domestic cargo

The entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by OSL that has made a name for itself as one of the top ten stevedoring companies in India, said officials of the company.

Published: 15th April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip Port

A view of the Paradip Port in Odisha | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), a leading stevedoring company,  handled the first domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port to Gujarat. Ultratech Cement will receive the cargo at Pipavav Port in Gujarat. The entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by OSL which has made a name for itself as one of the top ten stevedoring companies in India, said officials of the company.

While the cargo was first brought through barges from leading fertiliser firm IFFCO through its riverine jetty at Paradip, it was unloaded from the barges and shifted to the main berth of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and loaded onto a bigger vessel called MV Paranassos.  

OSL achieved the unique feat by re-developing riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. This has proved the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport, officials said.PPA chairman PL Haranadh, IFFCO director KJ Patel and senior officials of PPA, IFFCO and OSL were present to witness the cargo transport.

“The era of a new dimension to the logistics sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and OSL has played a pivotal role in this system. It gives me immense pleasure and it’s like a dream come true for the whole OSL team,” OSL Group founder Mahimananda Mishra said. He said the lower emission mode of the transport system will not only boost the country’s economy in multiple ways, but also protect the environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa Stevedores Limited Paradip port
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp