Procurement delay: Green gram farmers in distress in Kendrapara

Published: 15th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Owing to the delay in procurement, green gram cultivators of Kendrapara district have reportedly been forced to opt for distress sale of their produce, sustaining huge financial losses. Farmers alleged the slipshod attitude of the government forced them to go for distress sale of their harvest. “We don’t have the patience to wait for a month to sell our produce to the government. Besides, the procurement centres are far away from our villages so we prefer selling them locally at low prices,” said a farmer of Srirampur village Akhil Chandra Behera.

The distress sale has meanwhile led the farmers to incur huge financial losses. “I sold two quintal green gram to a private businessman at the cost of Rs 12,000 last week. The government has fixed the price at Rs 7,755 per quintal but I prefer selling them locally at lower prices since these businessmen buy our produce directly from our villages,” said Ranjan Padihari of Bharatpur village.

Vice-president of district unit Krushak Sabha, Madhab Das said the distress sale is resulting in huge financial losses for the farmers but they have no other way since the government is yet to start the procurement process.

Contacted, district civil supplies officer, Kendrapara, Prasant Kumar Gantayak said the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSP) procures only paddy from the farmers. “The Agriculture department had opened 16 mandis in the district last year for procurement of green gram and provisions for the same for this year will be made soon,” he added. 

