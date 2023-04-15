Second Covid death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in cases, Odisha reported its second Covid-19 death.As per the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department a 65-year-old woman from Jharsuguda district, suffering from chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease and pulmonary edema, died due to the infection recently. The death of the woman due to Covid was confirmed following an audit, officials of the department said.

Earlier, a 50-year-old man from Sundargarh district had succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital.

Meanwhile, sources said 258 fresh infections with a test positivity rate of 4.1 per cent were detected after testing of 6,279 samples in the last 24 hours.

In view of rise in number of cases, the state government had urged the Centre to provide 50,000 doses of vaccine for an inoculation drive. It has also advised people with comorbidities to get tested and undergo treatment immediately in the event of detection of any symptoms.

