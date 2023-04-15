Skill ecosystem for students soon in Odisha

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: An Odisha Skill and Innovation Alliance (OSIA) is being planned by the Higher Education department to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among the undergraduate and postgraduate students in state-run universities and degree colleges.

A meeting on OSIA was organised here on Friday between the Higher Education department and Startup Odisha which was presided over by the Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari.

The idea, Pujari said, is to create an alliance between the industries, institutes and the students to make them job ready by skilling them in different sectors and subjects in an internship model. Not just skill subjects that are relevant today, students from different streams will also be trained in various subjects like an arts student in a commerce subject or a visual art student in a science subject. To create the modalities, the department is also in talks with Infosys Springboard and NASSCOM.

Another component of this alliance would be networking with industries across the country to employ the skilled UG, PG students like it is being done in case of engineering students.  “This is in a preliminary stage of planning and modalities are being worked out with involvement of different industry and academic stakeholders,” the minister said.

Among others, executive chairman of Startup Odisha Dr Omkar Rai, vice-chairman of OSHEC Ashok Das and VC of Ramadevi University Aparajita Choudhury and her Ravenshaw counterpart Sanjay K Nayak were present.

