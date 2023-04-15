Home States Odisha

Tribals seek divine help to stop bauxite mining in Odisha's Nandapur

With no means to fight the government, the tribal villagers’ only recourse is to seek the blessings of Goddess Nageshwari to safeguard their age-old tradition and culture.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

​ Balda cave atop Nageshwari hill decorated during Chaitra festival  ​

​ Balda cave atop Nageshwari hill decorated during Chaitra festival  ​

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a hope to protect the bauxite reserves in the region, thousands of tribals residing in 30 villages under five panchayats in Nandapur block offered prayers to their presiding deity Goddess Nageshwari at Balda cave here on Friday.

The cave where the goddess is worshipped every year during the Chaitra festival, is surrounded by bauxite reserves that the state government intends to lease out to a private company. Recently, the firm even notified a tender bid in this regard. 

With no means to fight the government, the tribal villagers’ only recourse is to seek the blessings of Goddess Nageshwari to safeguard their age-old tradition and culture. Jana Sisa, a villager of Sawput, said the cave atop Nageswari hill is situated 66 km away from Koraput and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. The top of the mountain is flat where five football matches can be played simultaneously. Besides, a big pond is also situated on the mountain top. 

“The mountain is a popular destination for trekking and hiking. The government is aware of the tourism potential of Nageswari cave which offers an enchanting view of the Jalaput reservoir. In 2003, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited the place and declared to develop it as tourism destination. However, the promise was forgotten and now, the government wants to mine bauxite from the mountain,” said Sisa.

Another villager Prahlad Khora said tribals residing in nearby villages depend on the forest produce of Nageshwari mountain. “Usually, we pray before the Goddess to bless us with good agricultural harvest and prosperity. But this year, we worshipped the Goddess to keep the government away from the mountain and protect our way of life,” he added.

Earlier, sarpanchs of several panchayats in Nandapur block had submitted a memorandum to Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar to stop the tender notification for bauxite mining and protect the Nageshwari hill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bauxite bauxite mining
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp