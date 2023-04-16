Home States Odisha

31-year-old curfew memory haunts Sambalpur

Published: 16th April 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A street in Sambalpur town wears a deserted look after curfew was imposed by the district administration following violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, on Saturday | Express

By Mayank Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It was 31 years back people of Sambalpur had last experienced a curfew which was the outcome of a custodial death. During Sital Sasthi celebrations in the month of June 1992, police detained a person on charges of snatching during the festival. The very next day, the suspect died in police custody. 

As the incident triggered resentment among the deceased’s area, an irate mob ransacked Dhanupali Police Station. Subsequently, when the body of the custodial death victim was being taken in an open jeep, another spate of ransacking took place around Ashoka Talkies area of the city.

Situation started deteriorating as rampant loot and snatching occurred in VSS Marg and Ashoka Talkies area in retaliation. As a last resort, the district administration imposed curfew across the city.

However, though tension in the city appeared to settle following the curfew imposition, the very next day, a firecracker godown on the outskirts was set on fire by some unidentified miscreants. The fire led to a huge explosion which shook the whole city. This led to an extension of the curfew.  

The curfew continued for five days until proper order was restored. However, as use of mobile phones or internet and social media were not prevalent, suspension of telecom or internet services was not required.

