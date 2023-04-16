Home States Odisha

Hanuman Jayanti violence: Sambalpur put under curfew cover, situation still tense

In the evening, no one was allowed to come out of their houses except those having medical emergencies.

A street in Sambalpur town wears a deserted look after curfew was imposed by the district administration following violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, on Saturday | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur remained tense but sans any untoward incident on Saturday as curfew remained in force a day after violence and arson shook the western Odisha city during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Since the district administration had imposed the curfew around Friday midnight, locals woke up to the restrictions in the morning hours. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were clamped across all six police station limits. The suspension of internet services in the entire district was also extended for next 48 hours up to April 17.

There was no report of any clash or arson on the day. The district administration opened two windows of relaxation for emergency procurement of essential items. A helpline number for medical emergencies was also made operational and public was asked to reach out to the district headquarters helpline number of 7655800760.

Amidst criticism by opposition political parties, Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal reached Sambalpur to take stock of the situation. He also visited the places where violence and vandalism took place.“The situation is under control. Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure safety of public and order,” he said and appealed to people to not believe in any rumors and cooperate in maintaining the law and order in the city.

On the first day of curfew, strict enforcement was seen all around the city as roads wore a deserted look. While public address system was used to make announcements during the first half, during the relaxation period from 3:30 to 5:30pm, police deployment was made at several points to check unnecessary gathering. Similarly, security was beefed up at railway station and bus stops. In the evening, no one was allowed to come out of their houses except those having medical emergencies.

Since CDS and ASO examinations are scheduled on Sunday, special arrangements were made for the candidates who are expected from several districts.Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das said the administration has arranged seven buses at railway station and bus stops to ferry the students.  

Meanwhile, police registered four cases related to the incidents of violence including the murder of 30-year-old Chandrasekhar Mirdha in Ring Road area of the city. At least three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. A total of 26 persons have been arrested over various incidents of violence so far.

