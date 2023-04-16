Home States Odisha

Internet ban hits life in trouble-torn Sambalpur

Internet services were suspended on April 13 following the violence that took place the previous evening during a bike rally taken out on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti.

Published: 16th April 2023

Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal with his team visits areas hit by violence and arson in Sambalpur city, on Saturday | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The curfew coupled with an extended suspension of internet services has taken a toll on the normal lives of people in Sambalpur city. Long queues were seen at Sambalpur railway station as those willing to go out of the city for their work or out of sheer panic had to rush for reservations since tickets could not be booked online. Similarly, people also rushed to ATMs to withdraw cash for emergencies.  

Internet services were suspended on April 13 following the violence that took place the previous evening during a bike rally taken out on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. While the internet was working on several phones till April 13 evening, it was completely shut down by the morning of April 14.

Coaching centres conducting online classes came to a standstill in absence of internet connectivity. Students, techies and other professionals who work from home were left at their wit’s end without internet services.

Though only the internet has been suspended in the city, people faced severe network issues and call drops. The good old SMS though came as a great help in contacting dear ones who were out of Sambalpur, said a resident of the city.

After curfew was imposed, people faced inconvenience while fetching essentials and at fuel stations as UPI or card payments were not operational.  Some ATM kiosks were not working due to server failure while many others had run out of cash. The suspension of internet will continue till April 17 morning.

The two relaxation windows on the first day of curfew saw very few people on the streets as the denizens were gripped with panic due to the violence that rocked the city in the last three days. However, due to the curfew and strict enforcement, no incidents of ransacking was reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in view of CDS and ASO examinations scheduled on Sunday, the administration arranged bus services to ferry the candidates coming from outside.

“Considering the examination timing, relaxation window has also been extended. Candidates can freely move to and from examination centres to railway station and bus stand from 7.30 am to 10.30 am and 4 pm to 6 pm,” collector Ananya Das said.

The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation will provide food to candidates. The district administration also issued a helpline exclusively for the candidates. Any candidate facing any problem can contact 0663-2403644, she said.

