NSSO to survey organised service sector in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been selected as one of the three states for a pilot survey on organised/incorporated service sector enterprises prior to the first ever pan-India survey. The survey will be conducted from April 23 to June 23 by utilising the database of the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN). The other two states included in the pilot phase are Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. GSTN is a unique and intricate IT enterprise that provides shared IT infrastructure and establishes a channel of communication and interaction between taxpayers, the central and various state governments, and other stakeholders.

The field operations division of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoS&PI) will conduct the pan-India survey. Official sources said the survey will help fill the data gap on various important characteristics of enterprises and their contribution to the national economy. In the Indian economy, the organised/incorporated sector is important because of the large number of establishments in the sector and the magnitude of employment it provides, besides its contribution to the gross domestic product of the country.

“Since reliable and comprehensive data pertaining to the incorporated sector will lead to proper planning and policy formulations, this exclusive integrated survey on economic and operational characteristics of the enterprises in manufacturing, trade and other services sectors will help generate robust corporate sector data,” the sources said.

Officials of the field operations division of NSSO regional office, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur will be engaged in collecting various data from the service sector enterprises on capital formation, employment, gross value added and enterprise status. Deputy director general (NSSO) Srinivas Uppala has requested the owners/entrepreneurs for extending necessary cooperation for successfully carrying out the survey, which will cover both the rural and urban areas.

