Home States Odisha

NSSO to survey organised service sector in Odisha

The survey will be conducted by utilising GSTN database from April 23 to June 23

Published: 16th April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Service sector, profit, money

Representational image. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been selected as one of the three states for a pilot survey on organised/incorporated service sector enterprises prior to the first ever pan-India survey. The survey will be conducted from April 23 to June 23 by utilising the database of the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN). The other two states included in the pilot phase are Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. GSTN is a unique and intricate IT enterprise that provides shared IT infrastructure and establishes a channel of communication and interaction between taxpayers, the central and various state governments, and other stakeholders.

The field operations division of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoS&PI) will conduct the pan-India survey. Official sources said the survey will help fill the data gap on various important characteristics of enterprises and their contribution to the national economy. In the Indian economy, the organised/incorporated sector is important because of the large number of establishments in the sector and the magnitude of employment it provides, besides its contribution to the gross domestic product of the country.

“Since reliable and comprehensive data pertaining to the incorporated sector will lead to proper planning and policy formulations, this exclusive integrated survey on economic and operational characteristics of the enterprises in manufacturing, trade and other services sectors will help generate robust corporate sector data,” the sources said.

Officials of the field operations division of NSSO regional office, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur will be engaged in collecting various data from the service sector enterprises on capital formation, employment, gross value added and enterprise status. Deputy director general (NSSO) Srinivas Uppala has requested the owners/entrepreneurs for extending necessary cooperation for successfully carrying out the survey, which will cover both the rural and urban areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSSO Odisha National Sample Survey Office
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp