Odisha CM hails India’s democratic tradition

BHUBANESWAR: India has a 75-year-old vibrant democratic tradition, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday.Interacting with ministers, MPs, policy advisers and diplomats from 14 countries in Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said Odisha in recent times has been making impressive growth in all sectors of development. Interacting with the chief minister, the foreign delegates said they are aware of Odisha and the great feats being achieved here under his leadership. Naveen thanked the members and wished them a nice stay in Odisha.

Delegates who met the chief minister are director, Asia Connect Center and India Competence Centre, Switzerland Roger Moser, member of parliament, Armenia Tsovinar Vardanyan, Bulgaria MP Dimitar Tashev, Ukraine MP Yulia Klymneko, Slovakia MP Ján Szollos, Sierra Leone MP Sahr Charles, Ivory Coast MP Olivier Dje bi Dj, Switzerland MP Niklaus Samuel Gugger, former US Congressman Robert Pittenger, Swami Suryaprabha, Minister of Religion, Brahmrishi Mission, UK; Virendra Sharma, UK MP and Ricky Kej, multiple Grammy winner from India.

The chief minister also interacted with the delegates of Gen Next Democracy Network Programme organised by Indian Council of Cultural Relations. The delegates are on a 10-day visit to India.Members from eight countries - Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guyana, Mongolia, Portugal and South Africa met the chief minister. The ICCR is organising the programme to commemorate the 75 years of Independence, and members from 75 countries are coming to India.

