Odisha heatwave: IMD forecasts dip in day temperature

However, Bhubaneswar witnessed an increase in temperature with 41.7 degree  on the day.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a relief for people of Odisha who are reeling under severe heatwave for the last few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dip in the day temperature at several places in the state on Sunday.

Even as sweltering heat conditions continued on Saturday, there was a drop in mercury level at some places on the day as compared to Friday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 42.2 degree Celsius, 2 degree above normal.

However, the district was hotter at 42.8 degree Celsius on Friday. Similarly, temperature in Talcher was 42 degree Celsius on the day, 0.6 degree less than a day before.However, Bhubaneswar witnessed an increase in temperature with 41.7 degree  on the day. In Cuttack, no change in temperature was seen as the city recorded 41.2 degree each on Friday and Saturday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm activity will likely occur in some parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday. The rainfall activity will occur as the moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is expected to recommence,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

