Odisha plans roadmap for Fintech growth

The MoU with Paytm is aimed at the financial inclusion of citizens and merchants of the state as well as investment facilitation.

Published: 16th April 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday organised the first Odisha Fintech Festival to develop a roadmap for the fintech industry, identify opportunities and challenges, and attract more companies to Odisha.

The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Organised with support from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and iServeU, a homegrown fintech startup serving leading banks and fintech across the country, the festival showcased the latest trends in the fintech space and the increasing acceptance and popularity of applications among the masses.

The financial revolution unleashed by UPI and the immense possibilities through its usage, technologies and ways to enhance digital and financial inclusion and accelerating access to finance for small and medium enterprises were discussed.

Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said Odisha has made rapid strides in the fintech space in the last few years and multiple fintech startups and companies such as iServeU, Autosave, Mool Technologies, and Subhalaxmi Future Solutions have launched their innovative products and services nationally.

“Such events will provide impetus to the government’s efforts to create more jobs, increase innovation in the financial sector, and transform Odisha into a national fintech hub,” he said.The deliberations during the event underlined how fintech advancements have considerably increased financial access and inclusion. Currently, over 3000 startups are working to create new fintech products and services in the country, and some of them have become unicorns.

The state government also signed MoUs with NPCI and Paytm. The MoU with NPCI will help increase digital transactions in government operation by effectively using NPCI’s digital payment solutions and developing innovative and replicable models for increasing digital transactions.  

The MoU with Paytm is aimed at the financial inclusion of citizens and merchants of the state and investment facilitation. Principal secretaries Vishal Kumar Dev, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Startup Odisha chairman Omkar Rai, and COO of NPCI Praveena Rai also spoke.

