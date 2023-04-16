Home States Odisha

Talcher, Koraput in the throes of heat wave; temperature above 39 degrees Celsius

Though no heat-related health issues have been reported as yet, the administration has geared up for possible emergencies.

Published: 16th April 2023

By Express News Service

TALCHER/JEYPORE: The intense heat has thrown normal life out of gear in Talcher and several areas of Koraput district. While Talcher was found sizzling at 42 degree celsius on Saturday, Koraput town on the day, recorded 35.5 degrees as per IMD sources.

In Talcher, though the temperature remained below 40 degrees till April 9, it shot after April 10. While other areas recorded around 41-42 degrees, temperature in coal mine areas remained three to four degrees higher.  

Meanwhile streets wore a deserted look during the peak hours from 10 am to 5 pm. Massive industrialisation, rampant deforestation and burning of coal in power plant boilers and in coal mines have contributed to the upsurge of heat wave conditions in Talcher.

Besides, another reason for the rise in temperature is the burning of coal in NTPC and Nalco power plants which reportedly consume around one lakh tonne coal per day.Also, absence of forests in Talcher coal belt and emission from trucks carrying coal to other parts of the state, add to the woes.

Sub-collector Biswa Ranjan Rath said “We have asked coal mining and other industrial units not to allow anyone to work beyond 11 am. Also, health care professionals are on alert to treat sun stroke patients,” he added.

Meanwhile, extreme heat wave conditions were also felt in tribal areas of Koraput district since the last two days. Day temperatures in Jeypore, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Kundra and Borigumma reportedly went up to 40 degree celsius. The hilly areas of Semiliguda, Sunabeda, Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon recorded 39 degrees on Saturday.

Public activities in Jeypore and Koraput regions came to a standstill during 11 am to 4 pm owing to the sweltering heat.

Though no heat-related health issues have been reported as yet, the administration has geared up for possible emergencies. “We are monitoring public health conditions of various village points and further course of action will be taken accordingly. Besides, locals are being enlightened on ways to protect themselves from the heat,” said CDMO Arun Padhi.

