Two arrested for forging IOCL refinery's gate passes in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A contractor and supervisor of a contract agency of Paradip Refinery were arrested by Abhychandpur police on Friday for allegedly issuing forged temporary gate passes to the contract labourers to get entry to the IOCL refinery.

Sources said the contractor Laxmidhar Biswal, 37, from GJAI colony under Paradip Model police station and supervisor Saroj Hati, 21, from Badapadia under Paradip Model police station used to supply labourers to Paradip Refinery of IOCL for different works in plant site. For the purpose, both supplied forged temporary gate passes to the labourers to facilitate their entry to the plant.

On Friday, the CISF staff verified the gate pass of these labourers at IOCL refinery gate 2 and found those to be forged. Soon, CISF sub-inspector Yashpal Arya lodged an FIR in Abhaychandpur police station against the labourers. During interrogation the labourers disclosed that Biswal and Hati had supplied them the gate passes. IIC of Abhychandpur police station Rajkishore Behera informed that both the culprits have been arrested and a case registered.

