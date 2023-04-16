Y20 will help usher in peace in society: Odisha Governor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On Saturday, Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal felicitated parliamentarians from the G20 group of nations and ambassadors from five countries who participated at the two-day Y20 Consultation-2023 hosted by KIIT (deemed to be university).

Highlighting the importance of the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), he said that the Y20, as conceived for the youth of India under G20, will help them to transcend to another level and help in bringing peace, prosperity and equality in the society.

The Parliamentarians of the US, Britain, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland, Armenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Congo and Ivory Coast attended the Y20 Consultation. Later in the day, editorial director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla urged youth to learn about the past of India, its people and civilisation.

Addressing the media session of Consultation, Chawla said only after doing so, the youth would be proud to be a part of the country called ‘Bharat’ which was one of the oldest and greatest civilisations of the world. Terming different empowerment agendas for youth and women as mere political slogans, Chawla said youth-centric actions would make India a powerful nation.

Vernacular Daily Sambad editor and BJD legislator Soumya Ranjan Patnaik emphasised the power of new-age youth as they have the dynamic tool of technology which has an edge over others. “The present-day youth can do wonders with technology, but there should be positivity in the action. The media should also work towards constructive journalism as we have to create world citizens for a better future and to tackle situations like climate change,’’ he added.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta, while justifying the role of youth in making the G20 programmes a grand success, reiterated that in every sector of the national growth agenda youth power has to be acknowledged.

Dharitri editor Tathagat Satpathy, publisher of Samaja Niranjan Rath, information commissioner Sushant Mohanty and director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Himanshu Sekhar Khatua deliberated on the nuances of the development of the youth as it holds promise for the future.

