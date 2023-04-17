Bhubaneswar Diary: Tit for tat game between BJD-BJP

By Express News Service

Narasingha bows out

Come election season, political parties are besieged with the problem of accommodating ticket aspirants. Denied tickets, disgruntled leaders either quit their party to join others or contest as independent (read rebel candidate). But, here is a case which has taken everyone by surprise. Congress legislative party leader and five-time MLA Narasingha Mishra recently announced that he will quit the party if he is forced to contest the 2024 election. In an informal discussion with scribes at Balangir, Mishra said he will be running 84 by the time the next election is held. Politics being a demanding job, it will be difficult for him to take the pressure any more. “This was precisely the reason for which I was reluctant to contest in 2019. I had to change my mind as constituents wished my continuation in public service,” he said. ‘No more this time,’ the Balangir MLA said and added that he was left with two choices. “I will reason with the party with a request to spare me because of age factor. If the party insists, I may have to quit.” However, sensing that his statement will send a wrong message, he soon came out with a clarification that he will not quit active politics and will work lifelong for the people with Congress ideology.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Dasburma’s tough phase continues

Former deputy chairperson of the State Planning Commission Sanjay Dasburma seems to be in a very difficult situation. It appears that the former minister who used to dominate politics in Puri district has fallen out of favour with the powers in the BJD. What has come as a warning signal for him is the fact that he has not been made observer for the Jharsuguda bypoll even though the party has entrusted the responsibility to 20 ministers, former ministers and senior leaders. As election is only a year away, the former minister, who had lost to BJP’s Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra in the 2019 election, is spending most of the time in his constituency. This time around Dasburma needs to ensure that he gets the BJD ticket and wins the election.

~ Bijay Chaki

Tit for tat game between BJD-BJP

Official decorum, courtesy and protocol procedure in government events or review meetings seem to have been thrown to the winds in Odisha these days. The ruling BJD and opposition BJP appear to have adopted a ‘tit for tat’ approach when it comes to inviting elected representatives of either party. Days after Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi fumed over not being invited to the capital’s foundation day function for the second consecutive year, Nayagarh MLA and senior BJD leader Arun Sahoo expressed displeasure as Union minister of state for Railways Darshana Jardosh reviewed the ongoing railway works at the collectorate during her tour to the district on Saturday in the presence of some BJP leaders but he was not invited. The BJD camp admitted to Sarangi’s omission stating Bhubaneswar Mayor was not invited to a meeting organised by the Railways on modernisation plans for Bhubaneswar station and therefore, the MP was not invited. On the other hand, responding to media queries on not inviting Sahoo, Jardosh said it was not the duty of the minister but the district administration and collector. She, however, reviewed the railway works in the presence of BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and her party leaders Surama Padhi, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh and Iarani Ray.

~ Hemant Kumar Rout

Stray cattle menace: Blame the devotees

The stray cattle menace in the capital city, particularly in Old Town area, is a doing of the devout. This is what the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has to say. While responding to a media query over stray cattle menace in the city, the BMC officials said they have cleared stray cattle from many areas by shifting them to the animal welfare centres. However, their efforts to shift bulls from Old Town, particularly in the areas near Lingaraj temple, has not yielded desired results as devotees who worship the animal as Nandi, the mount of Lord Shiva, often leave them near the shrine. “This is the reason we have not been able to address this issue in that locality,” said a top official. A scribe suggested that they should allow the animals to stay like some other shaivite shrines. The BMC authorities were quick to take the suggestion saying that they will consider it, if needed.

~ Sudarsan Maharana

Pana, Paana or Paanaa!

Food bloggers seem to have become the latest ambassadors of Odisha Tourism when it comes to promoting the state’s cuisine. Be it the Pakhala Divas or Pana mixing ceremony (Pana Prastuti Parba), the bloggers were very much a part of the celebrations hosted by the department. The obvious intention was creating a social media buzz. And there was certainly a buzz around both the events. However, coming to Pana Prastuti Parba, the department and bloggers did attract some bit of trolling with the latter going wrong with the spelling of ‘Pana’ in their social media promotions. A few spelt it ‘Paana’ and some others ‘Paanaa’, leaving the Odia Twitterati in splits.

~ Diana Sahu

She, however, reviewed the railway works in the presence of BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and her party leaders Surama Padhi, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh and Iarani Ray. ~ Hemant Kumar Rout Stray cattle menace: Blame the devotees The stray cattle menace in the capital city, particularly in Old Town area, is a doing of the devout. This is what the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has to say. While responding to a media query over stray cattle menace in the city, the BMC officials said they have cleared stray cattle from many areas by shifting them to the animal welfare centres. 