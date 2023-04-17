Home States Odisha

BJD prepares for Deepali’s nomination in Jharsuguda bypoll

The chief minister will campaign for a day in the by-poll as he had done in Padampur.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Deepali Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has made elaborate arrangements for filing of nomination of Deepali Das, the party’s candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, on April 18. Senior leader and party observer for Jharsuguda bypoll, Prasanna Acharya said a procession will be taken out from the party office to sub-collector’s office for filing of Deepali’s nomination papers. However, the plan depends on the heat wave situation.  

Acharya said efforts are also being made to rope in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for campaigning in the by-poll. The chief minister will campaign for a day in the by-poll as he had done in Padampur. Meanwhile, several leaders including Industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari, former minister Arun Sahu and several senior leaders have reached Jharsuguda ahead of the poll.At least six ministers and a host of senior leaders will accompany Das during filing of nomination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Deepali Das
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp