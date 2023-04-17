BJD prepares for Deepali’s nomination in Jharsuguda bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has made elaborate arrangements for filing of nomination of Deepali Das, the party’s candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, on April 18. Senior leader and party observer for Jharsuguda bypoll, Prasanna Acharya said a procession will be taken out from the party office to sub-collector’s office for filing of Deepali’s nomination papers. However, the plan depends on the heat wave situation.

Acharya said efforts are also being made to rope in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for campaigning in the by-poll. The chief minister will campaign for a day in the by-poll as he had done in Padampur. Meanwhile, several leaders including Industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari, former minister Arun Sahu and several senior leaders have reached Jharsuguda ahead of the poll.At least six ministers and a host of senior leaders will accompany Das during filing of nomination.

