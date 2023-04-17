Home States Odisha

BJP forms two panels for Jharsuguda bypoll in Odisha

Filing of nomination for the by-poll has started on A pril 14 and will continue till April 20.

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a belated move, the BJP on Sunday constituted two committees for management of crucial by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.Even as BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy is slated to file his nomination on Monday, state party president Manmohan Samal announced two committees for the bypoll. An eight-member committee will be headed by Sundargarh MP Jual Oram while Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari will lead a 14-member team.

The eight-member election management panel to be led by Oram consists of leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, KV Singhdeo, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Samir Mohanty, Rabi Narayan Nayak and Golak Prasad Mohapatra, said sources.

Similarly, the 14-member campaign committee comprises Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, Bolangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gang Deb, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi, Shankar Oram, Nauri Naik, Subhas Panigrahi, Pradip Purohit, Ranjan Kumar Patel, Nityanand Gond, Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Kusum Tete and Mukesh Mahaling (all MLAs). The by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat was necessitated following sensational murder of sitting MLA and former health minister Naba Kishore Das of the ruling BJD.

Filing of nomination for the by-poll has started on A pril 14 and will continue till April 20. April 21 is the date for scrutiny of the nomination papers while the last date for withdrawal is April 24.

