BJP warns stir over PMAY list in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday gave a request to the Odisha government to revise the list of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within 15 days failing which the party will hit the streets across the state.

Accusing the government of misleading people, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here that around 2.5 lakh of the 9.59 lakh beneficiaries is not eligible for housing assistance. “The BJD leaders have taken Rs 20,000 each from ineligible beneficiaries due to which they are now unable to delete their names,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahu said against the requirement of 15 lakh houses only eight lahks were sanctioned by the centre under PMAY. She said the houses were approved after pressure from the state government and BJD MPs.

The BJP has been working against the interests of poor people in the state. Sahu asked where will the poor seven lahks of people go as the centre has not allotted houses to them under PMAY.Alleging people of the state are aware of the situation, she said this is the reason BJP lost in the last zilla parishad elections.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday gave a request to the Odisha government to revise the list of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within 15 days failing which the party will hit the streets across the state. Accusing the government of misleading people, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here that around 2.5 lakh of the 9.59 lakh beneficiaries is not eligible for housing assistance. “The BJD leaders have taken Rs 20,000 each from ineligible beneficiaries due to which they are now unable to delete their names,” he said. Reacting to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahu said against the requirement of 15 lakh houses only eight lahks were sanctioned by the centre under PMAY. She said the houses were approved after pressure from the state government and BJD MPs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP has been working against the interests of poor people in the state. Sahu asked where will the poor seven lahks of people go as the centre has not allotted houses to them under PMAY.Alleging people of the state are aware of the situation, she said this is the reason BJP lost in the last zilla parishad elections.