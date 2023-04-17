Home States Odisha

Eco-change makers from Odisha take stage at Women 20

HBT also gave recommendations such as Grassroots Leadership Promotion and Building Agencies of Eco-Change makers during the meeting.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eco-change makers from the state participated in the second Women 20 meeting held recently at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The participants stressed bringing more grassroots women and girls into the global discourse utilising their unique and significant experiences, skills, and contributions to development and environmental sustainability. W20 is an official engagement group of G20 which India is hosting this year. The two-day meeting of W20 at Jaipur, held on April 13 and 14, was attended by 120 women leaders from 18 G20 countries to address issues of gender inequality and promote economic empowerment of women globally.

At the meet, grassroots eco-change maker Harapriya Mohanty and Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) executive director Arpita Pattnaik delivered a presentation on ‘Investing in Grassroots Women and Girls: Short term solutions for long term gains in climate action’ and proposed recommendation to encourage and support grassroots women and girls as agents of change in the pursuit of sustainable development and equitable climate action.

Mohanty, a women’s leader from Astaranga block of Puri district, shared insights on initiatives taken by more than 15,000 women and girls of the block in promoting eco-tourism at Keutijangha village, adoption of climate friendly and climate resilient livelihoods to boost women workforce participation in green and blue economy and eco system restoration activities such as mangrove plantation, forest and water resources management among others. HBT also gave recommendations such as Grassroots Leadership Promotion and Building Agencies of Eco-Change makers during the meeting.

