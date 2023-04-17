EPFO recovers Rs 18 lakhs from Odisha college’s bank account

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recovered Rs 18 lakh from the bank account of Kamala Nehru Women’s College. Sources said the action was taken following allegations that the college authorities had not submitted the EPF money of several faculty and staff for last 12 years.

In order not to pay the EPF money, the college authorities at different times had filed cases against EPF in the Orissa High Court and wasted time. Even after the high court dismissed the suit, the college authorities were not paying the EPF dues.

EPFO sources said the then principal of the college had abruptly stopped EPF deposits in 2010. The college authorities did not deposit the EPF money despite the direction of the then Higher Education Secretary Madhusudan Padhi.

In 2012, when the EPF authorities tried to recover the money, the then principal filed a petition in the High Court and managed to obtain a stay on the EPF action. As a result, the employees of the college suffered hardships as their EPF accounts became inactive. Those who have retired are running from pillar to post for withdrawal of EPF pension as their accounts are not updated.

Sources said the college owes over Rs 1 crore as EPF dues, interest and penalties. Expressing resentment over the matter, students of the college and their parents have demanded the Higher Education department to recover the EPF arrears.

