Leopard cub struck by heat stroke rescued in Odisha

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sushil Tripathy said the leopard cub will be kept under observation for a few days.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Forest officials rescued a leopard cub reportedly suffering from heat stroke in Silaribahara village on Sunday. In the morning, locals spotted two leopards under a tree near the village. When some villagers went near the tree to film the leopards, one of the big cats ran away from the spot. However, the other leopard seemed ill as it was reeling in an uneasy manner.

While the video of the sick leopard went viral, forest officials rushed to the spot along with the chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) and veterinary surgeon. Subsequently, the cub was captured with a net and administered saline. After the large cat showed improvement, it was taken to Nuapada range office for further treatment.

CDVO Sachidananda Panda said the cub is a male aged around 1-2 years. “It was affected by heat. Besides, on seeing people around, it went into a state of shock. However, the cub’s condition is stable now.”Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sushil Tripathy said the leopard cub will be observed for a few days. Once it recovers completely, the cub will be released in its natural habitat.

