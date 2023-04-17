Not a sweet season for king of fruits as mango production takes a beating

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Mango growers of Koraput district are a worried lot as the season recorded an approximate 70 per cent drop in the fruit’s production this summer. Sources said farmers of Jeypore, Borigumma, Kundra, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur and Semiliguda cultivate mangoes on over 3,000-acre land and with support from various agencies, market them locally and outside the district. The production of mangoes starts from April and continues till June.

However, a drastic fall has been witnessed in fruit production this year. Mango cultivators informed that the trees bore flowers but could not grow fruits since the absence of rains from January to March damaged the flowers.“I have around 200 mango trees of various varieties but only 30 per cent of them bore fruits. This is by far the lowest production recorded in the last five years,” said a mango grower of Kundra block Narendra Pradhan.

Similarly, another mango grower of Dangarpanusi village Chitta Satpathy said out of 50 mango gardens in his village, the fruit has grown only on 10. Meanwhile, the dip in the production of mangoes in the district has forced local traders to procure the fruit from markets in neighbouring Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Traders informed that around 20-30 tonne mangoes are being brought from outside to markets in Koraput area to meet the locals demands.Admitting to the low production of mangoes this year, a staff of Horticulture department, Jeypore, R Ch Bhanja said scanty rainfall and intense heat destroyed most mangoes in their flowering stage.

