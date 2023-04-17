Home States Odisha

Odisha government prohibits strikes by medical staff, invokes ESMA

ESMA has been invoked ahead of the rath yatra on June 20 and at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state

Published: 17th April 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The move comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has prohibited strikes by nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and other class-III and class-IV employees in the health sector to ensure that medical services across the state are not disrupted by invoking the Odisha Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). The order will be in force for the next six months.

ESMA has been invoked ahead of the rath yatra on June 20 and at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state.

A notification issued by the Home (Special Section) Department said that the Act will be applicable to employees including contractual employees in services and engagements connected with maintenance of medical services in government hospitals and dispensaries in the state like the district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional, area, municipality and ESI hospitals, community and primary health centres.

ALSO READ | Odisha government to provide high-end medical facilities for early detection of hemophilia

Besides, staff working in the medical colleges and hospitals run by the government and other autonomous health institutions receiving grant-in-aid from the state government, specifically Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack, and Regional Spinal Injury Centre, including jail and police hospitals will also be covered under the provisions of the Act.

The notification said that as per Section 2 (b) of the Act, 'strike' means cessation of work by a body of persons employed in any essential service acting in combination or a concerted refusal or refusal under a common understanding. It also refers to employees remaining on unauthorised absence from duty with a common understanding.

Strikes have been prohibited in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 read with section 2 of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), the notification added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ESMA
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp