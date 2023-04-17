Home States Odisha

Over three quintal ganja seized, four held in Odisha

Similarly, Excise personnel seized around one quintal ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from an auto-rickshaw and arrested a person near MV-35 on Malkangiri-Balimela main road on the day.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: At least four persons were arrested for smuggling more than three quintal ganja in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Sunday. In Koraput, Pottangi police arrested three persons of Haryana from the Semiliguda area and seized around 221 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused are Mohammad Kasim, Sahid Khan and Mohammad Yusuf.

Police said the trio was transporting the contraband in a truck from Semiliguda on Saturday night. During patrolling, a police team detained the vehicle near Padalguda. During the search, police found the contraband hidden in bags inside the truck. The ganja and the car were seized. The three accused were arrested and produced in court.

Similarly, Excise personnel seized around one quintal of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from an auto-rickshaw and arrested a person near MV-35 on Malkangiri-Balimela main road on the day. Sources said during routine patrolling, the Excise team spotted a speeding auto-rickshaw near MV-35 and stopped it. On search, the ganja was found in sealed packets inside the three-wheeler. The accused, Sampad Prema of Sindabeda village within Mathili police limits, was arrested and produced in court.

