Puri railways station revamp to be over in 36 months: MoS Railways Darshana Jardosh

PURI: Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Sunday held a meeting with officials of various departments regarding progress in the execution of Central schemes in the Puri district. The redevelopment work of Puri railway station taken up at a cost of Rs 161 crore, will be completed within 36 months. The design will be made in line with the temple architecture, she informed me.

“Adequate infrastructure and other facilities, besides a handicraft and handloom showroom, will be opened in the railway station since over 60,000 to one lakh passengers use it to commute every day,” she said. She expressed concern over the fact that out of 3.80 lakh beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, only 1.84 lakhs received benefits.

The union minister also highlighted the need to speed up the construction work of Sri Jagannath medical college and Hospital and to provide adequate sewerage treatment plants in the town.

“A number of schemes are being implemented to involve self-help groups in handloom and handicraft sectors. Also, farmers and entrepreneurs have been provided loans under the Mukta scheme. Besides, 90 per cent of beneficiaries have already been provided houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and each beneficiary paid Rs 12,000 for the installation of toilets,” Jardosh informed.

Meanwhile, official sources informed us that tenders have been floated for the creation of four mega water bodies under the Jal Nidhi Yojana. Four water bodies have been created for the conservation of rainwater under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana. Among others, ITDC chairperson Sambit Patra and local MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi were present. Earlier in the day she went to Sri Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the Trinity.

