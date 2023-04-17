Home States Odisha

Vessel leaves Paradip port in Odisha without sand amid smuggling claim

MV Pioneer Glory was to transport 57,000 Cum sand to Port Blair

Published: 17th April 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Huge mounds of sand piled on the premises of Paradip Port I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Chittagong-based MV Pioneer Glory was forced to return from Paradip Port on Saturday evening after being denied berth permission to export sand from Odisha.The owner of the vessel Synergy Shipping Private Ltd also reportedly imposed a fine of 5,000 USD on the transporting agency, Shakti Shipping Logistics Pvt Ltd, for detaining its ship in the anchorage area of Paradip port. The vessel was supposed to transport 57,000 Cum of sand collected illegally from the rivers of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, to Port Blair.

Sources said the transporting agency did not clarify about allotment of berth in the port while applying for permission to export sand. Besides, before obtaining approval, it anchored the vessel in the port on April 10. Eyebrows were raised when it was found that the agency planned to export such a vast quantity of sand in a short span of time as the vessel was scheduled to berth on April 12.

Alleging smuggling of sand, locals claimed that the minor mineral was being exported to foreign countries without the knowledge of the administration.On being informed about the irregularities, Kendrapara ADM Durga Prasad Moharana sought a clarification from the chairman of Paradip Port Authority on April 13 regarding allotment of plot and berth to the vessel for transportation of sand.

Derabish tehsildar Akshay Parida admitted that the Kendrapara administration had allowed the agency to collect sand from the authorised quarry in the tehsil for shipment to Port Blair. Permission for lifting sand was given as per the relevant rules of Odisha government.Later, the administration asked the agency to submit documents of plot and berth allotment in Paradip port for interstate transportation of sand. However, it failed to submit the necessary documents, he added.

Reliable sources said another transporting agency had stocked nearly 60,000 tonne of sand in the port to export it to foreign countries by submitting false documents to the revenue officials of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. Of the 60,000 tonne, nearly 28,000 tonne were reportedly exported while the remaining 32,000 tonne are still stocked in the port.

Shakti Shipping Logistics Pvt Ltd reportedly entered into an agreement with this agency to export the stocked sand. However, its plan failed after the intervention of Kendrapara administration.

