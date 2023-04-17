Home States Odisha

Water spray for heat wave-affected bats in Odisha

Sources said Kabatabandha village is considered a safe haven for bats and migrant birds where locals have for the last two decades, actively engaged themselves in preserving their habitats.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Following death of bats at Kabatabandha village in Jajpur’s Dharmasala block, local forest personnel have begun spraying water on the remaining ones for the last three days to save them from the intense heat wave condition.

Sources said at least eight bats have died within the last three days. “On being informed by locals, we reached the village and started spraying water on the bats to save them from the sweltering heat,” said forester Md Sakir Housen.

Since bats are night-dwellers, they remain hung on trees during the daytime. “They fall down and die when exposed to intense heat waves. So we will continue sprinkling water on them till weather conditions improve,” he added.

Sources said Kabatabandha village is considered a safe haven for bats and migrant birds where locals have for the last two decades, actively engaged themselves in preserving their habitats. “We try to protect bats because we consider them sacred to our villages. Besides, around 5,000 birds have been living on the trees along Brahmani river. We have made it a collective responsibility to safeguard these endangered animals,” said a local Rabindra Sahu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heat wave Water spray for bats Odisha heat wave
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp