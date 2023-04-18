Home States Odisha

Mass hatching of Olive Ridleys at Rushikulya

Hundreds of Olive Ridley hatchlings have emerged and started their journey to the sea at Rushikulya rookery here from Sunday. 

Olive Ridleys

For representational purposes. Young Olive Ridleys burrowing out of their hatching spot towards the sea (Shamim Qureshy| EPS)

By Express News Service

The Forest department  said it has put in place neccessary measures to protect the hatchlings. Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokkar said around 6.37 lakh turtles had laid eggs on the three-km stretch from Podempeta to Bateshwar between February 23 and March 3. 

“We have fenced the beach with steel wires and nets to save the baby turtles from predators or from going opposite the sea. Besides, our staff and local volunteers are releasing the hatchlings in the sea,” Khokkar said, adding, the hatching of eggs got delayed this year due to the unseasonal rains. Around 60 forest personnel have been deployed at specific locations to protect the hatchlings.

“Conducive climate and large-scale nesting will help increase the population of this endangered species,” said secretary of Samudrika Kainch Surakhya Samiti Rabindra Sahu.

