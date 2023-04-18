Home States Odisha

NGT notice to centre, Odisha on waste treatment plant

The lease granted in favour of IDCO and subsequent transfer to Western Integrated Waste Management Facility Pvt Ltd is liable to be held and declared for want of forest clearance, Pani argued.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

National Green Tribunal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Establishment of a common hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility at Patarapada in Parjang block of Dhenkanal district has come under scrutiny with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issuing notices to all parties concerned. 

Basing on a petition filed by Prakash Chandra Nayak and five other residents of Parjang after a preliminary hearing on April 12, NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata issued notices to secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, additional chief secretary, Forest and Environment department, additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department,  Dhenkanal collector, DFO, MD, IDCO and MD, Western Integrated Waste Management Facility Pvt Ltd.

Petitioners’ counsel, advocate Sankar Prasad Pani sought intervention against establishment of a project which Orissa Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) was facilitating for Western Integrated Waste Management Facility Pvt Ltd by illegal diversion of forest land. The lease granted in favour of IDCO and subsequent transfer to Western Integrated Waste Management Facility Pvt Ltd is liable to be held and declared for want of forest clearance, Pani argued.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad  took cognizance and issued notice. As per the petition hazardous waste will be collected from  Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar and Deogarh districts and dumped at the site spread over 27 acre.The 20,000 tonne per annum capacity  unit will process and land fill the waste at the site for 25 years and a total of 5 lakh metric tonne of hazardous waste will be landfilled/buried at the site.

The petition further pointed out a elephant pathway crosses through the project site. Consequently, the project will obstruct the movement of elephants leading to more man-elephant conflicts in the region. Objections have already been raised before the authorities on the impact of the project on movement of  elephants, the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT waste treatment plant
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp