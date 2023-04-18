Home States Odisha

Odisha MP Mahesh Sahoo blocks road demanding NH-55 repair

The one-hour blockade was imposed from 8 am to 9 am on the NH passing through Dhenkanal, Angul, Talcher, Kamakhyanagar and Hindol.

Published: 18th April 2023

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Protesting the alleged callous attitude of the central government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for bad road condition in undivided Dhenkanal district, MP Mahesh Sahoo along with supporters blocked 10 points on National Highway 55 on Monday.  

The one-hour blockade was imposed from 8 am to 9 am on the NH passing through Dhenkanal, Angul, Talcher, Kamakhyanagar and Hindol. Sahoo participated in the blockade at Gudiakateni in Dhenkanal. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road for hours in scorching sun.

Since both the districts are contributing crores of rupees to the central government, the negligence cannot be tolerated, the MP said, adding, the NH passing through the undivided Dhenkanal district are in a pitiable condition and need renovation and repairs. 

“Even though I raised the issue in Parliament and also with NHAI authorities, no step has been taken to repair the road. The NH-55 construction from Manguli to Angul couldn’t be completed even after five years causing accidents and posing inconvenience to commuters,” said the MP.
 

