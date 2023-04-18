One more injured contractual labourer dies at Vedanta plant in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Tension prevailed among workers at Vedanta plant in Randia, Bhadrak following the death of contractual labourer Ratikanta Sutar here on Monday. The district administration has extended prohibitory order in and around the plant for the next two days in view of the tense situation.

Two contractual workers - Bijay Mohapatra and Ratikanta Sutar sustained grievous burn injuries after a molten chrome slipped out the furnace on Tuesday last week. They were initially brought to Bhubaneswar and later shifted to National Burn Centre, Mumbai after their condition deteriorated. “While Sutar succumbed to burn injuries on the day, condition of Bijay is also critical,” said secretary of labourers’ union Muktikanta.

Meanwhile collector Sidheswar Baliram Bondar held an urgent meeting with SP Sagarika Nath and the CEO of Vedanta plant. They reviewed the situation and directed the IIC of Bhadrak Rural Police to extend the 144 CrPC prohibitory order for another two days.

Sources said the district administration and the Plant management are preparing to pay compensation to deceased’s family. Besides, police is taking all measures to prevent any untoward incident. Since the workers had ransacked the offices of the plant and assaulted its staff after the fire mishap, the plant remained close since the incident took place.



