Sambalpur violence: Curfew relaxed, BJP team to visit

As Sambalpur city crawled back to normalcy, the administration on Monday decided to further relax the curfew hours from Tuesday onwards.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur violence

Security personnel during a curfew imposed after the incident of fresh violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Sambalpur on April 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As Sambalpur city crawled back to normalcy, the administration on Monday decided to further relax the curfew hours from Tuesday onwards. Considering improvement in the situation, the district administration announced to further open up the morning window from 7.30 am till 1 pm. The evening window of 3.30pm-6 pm will remain unchanged, Collector Ananya Das informed.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of BJP including Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu, MPs Jual Oram and Suresh Pujari, MLAs Nauri Nayak, Shankar Oram and Kusum Tete, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal and his predecessor Sameer Mohanty is scheduled to reach the city on Tuesday.  The delegation plans to meet those injured in the violence, members of Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti as well as the Revenue Divisional Commissioner.

Meanwhile, police arrested six more persons in connection with the arson and violence. Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the arrests were made in connection with the stone pelting incident and arson. The total number of arrests now has gone up to 85. 

With relaxation in curfew, streets of the city started bustling with activities as residents moved out of their houses to fetch essentials though enforcement was further strengthened beyond the relaxation hours. “The curfew is being enforced strictly. Some minor incidents of violation have come up which are being handled in no time by the forces deployed,” he said. Two incidents of arson were reported on Sunday but investigation found those to be not related to violence. 

Meanwhile, after internet suspension was extended till Tuesday morning, residents especially several business owners said they are awaiting early restoration of the services.

