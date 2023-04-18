Home States Odisha

SCB MCH gears up for heat stroke emergency

Even as severe heat wave conditions have made lives miserable for people in the state, special arrangements have been made at SCB Medical College and Hospital to deal with sunstroke cases. 

By Express News Service

A separate ward has been opened at the trauma casualty unit of the hospital to provide emergency treatment to sunstroke patients. “We have set aside 10 beds at the trauma care unit for sun-stroke patients’ treatment,” said SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout. 

In case of rise in number of patients, space has been earmarked at the disaster management ward on third floor of ophthalmology building. Arrangements have also been made at other departments to deal with sunstroke cases, he said. While assistant professor Sanjay Behera will be the nodal officer of the heat stroke ward, the head of medicine department has been advised to give priority to heat stroke patients by setting aside five beds at the intensive care unit (ICU). Adequate supply of ice, ORS, IV fluids and medicines  will be ensured while the R&B officials have been instructed to provide temporary sheds to patients waiting for consultation at OPDs, Rout said. 

The nursing superintendent and steward have been directed to deploy extra nurses and Group-D staff as and when required at the heat stroke ward. 

