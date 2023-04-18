Home States Odisha

Two teenage girls allegedly consume poison, 1 dies in Odisha

A teenaged girl died and her friend is battling for life after allegedly consuming poison in Rayagada district on Monday.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A teenaged girl died and her friend is battling for life after allegedly consuming poison in Rayagada district on Monday. The incident took place in Uttukapadhu village within Chandili police limits. The deceased was identified as Sangeeta Heprika (15) and her friend is Shivani Palka (14). Though it is suspected that the duo consumed poison to end their lives, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said in the morning, Shivani went to Sangeeta’s house when she was alone and both allegedly consumed poison. When they felt uneasy, they panicked and started to scream. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the girls to the government hospital at Kolnara. The doctors referred them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Rayagada where Sangeeta died during treatment. The condition of Shivani is critical.

On being informed, Chandili police reached the village for investigation. Chandili IIC RR Pradhan said a case was registered. “We will get a clear picture of what actually happened after Shivani regains her consciousness. Sangeeta’s body has been sent for autopsy. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” he added. On the other hand, tension flared up at the DHH after villagers of Uttukapadhu alleged negligence in treatment of the girls and rude behaviour by the hospital staff. Normalcy was restored after DHH authorities assured the irate villagers of providing proper treatment to Shivani.

Locals said both the girls were studying in the nearby Sevashram school. While Sangeeta dropped out after Class IX last year, Shivani continued her study. She had come to the village for summer vacation. Sangeeta and Shivani used to regularly meet each other.

