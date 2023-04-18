Home States Odisha

Union Minister Tudu, BJP delegation detained, denied entry to violence-hit Sambalpur city

The team members were intercepted at Sripura Chhak on Jharsuguda-Sambalpur road and denied permission to move further.

Published: 18th April 2023 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu

Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: A high-level BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu and several party MPs and MLAs was on Tuesday detained after being prevented from entering violence-hit Sambalpur city.

The team members were intercepted at Sripura Chhak on Jharsuguda-Sambalpur road and denied permission to move further.

Later, they were taken to a nearby Thelkoli police station and detained.

Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Tapan Kumar Mohanty said: "The BJP delegation was denied permission to enter the city because they were not abiding by the provision under section 144 of CrPC.They cannot be allowed entry into the city at a time when curfew is in force."

The team comprised Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisheswar Tudu, MPs Jual Oram (Sundergarh) and Suresh Pujari (Bargarh), MLAs Nauri Nayak, Shankar Oram and Kusum Tete, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and Sameer Mohanty.

"I strongly condemn the Odisha government for preventing a Union Minister's visit to Sambalpur where a tribal youth was killed during violence. As the country's Tribal Affairs minister and myself also a tribal, it is my duty to meet the family members of the deceased tribal youth. However, I was stopped in the mid-way by police," Tudu told reporters at Sripura Chhak where the team was intercepted by police.

Stating that he will raise the issue with the Central government, Tudu said "It is unfortunate that the Sambalpur district administration stopped me and my colleagues to enter the city.

They (administration) were given prior information regarding our visit." Sundergarh MP Jual Oram, said: "It is unfortunate that the police stopped the delegation comprising BJP MPs and MLAs. We have been denied entry into the city while the rioters are moving freely." Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari also came down heavily on the state government.

"They prevented us fearing exposure of the police inefficiencies. The police have failed to arrest the killers of a tribal youth during the violence. The district collector of Sambalpur has been acting beyond her power." Earlier, Pujari alleged that he was also not allowed to come out of his residence at Sakhipada.

"I will raise the matter in Parliament," Pujari said.

BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, who is also a member of the delegation alleged that "the CM is fearing the BJP leaders as they might expose the inefficiencies in handling of the largescale violence in Sambalpur."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bisheswar Tudu Sambalpur city Sambalpur violence
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp