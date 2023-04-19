Home States Odisha

BJD, BJP war of words over PMAY continues in Odisha

The minister stated that the state government is committed to provide houses to all homeless persons and making all out efforts to achieve it.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between BJD and BJP over Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses continued on Tuesday with state Panchayati Raj minister Pradeep Amat alleging many deserving beneficiaries were deprived of the benefits under the scheme due to strict guidelines of the Centre.The reaction of the state minister came after Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that there was large-scale favouritism in the allotment of PMAY houses in the state. .

Amat, however, said that the central guideline put obstructions on allotment of houses. For example, a fisherman was not eligible to get a house under the scheme if he owned a fishing boat. Further, the state had requested the Centre to sanction 15 lakh houses, but only 9.5 lakh have been released. As a result, many genuine beneficiaries will be deprived, Amat said .The minister stated that the state government is committed to provide houses to all homeless persons and making all out efforts to achieve it.

The BJP on the other hand found fault with the state government in the implementation of the scheme. State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Odisha government sought complaints from the people twice in February 2020 and January 2023 to trace undeserving persons whose names had got into the list of beneficiaries. After getting the complaints, the state government should have scrutinised and omitted the undeserving persons from the list.

