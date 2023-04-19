Home States Odisha

Excess mining: Nine lease holders fined Rs 164 crore in Odisha

The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 164 crore on nine leaseholders for excess mining of black stone in Dharmasala tehsil.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 164 crore on nine leaseholders for excess mining of black stone in Dharmasala tehsil.

Leaseholders Jyotsna Jena, Ajit Sahoo, Prahallad Lenka, Gangadhar Ojha, Rangadhar Pradhan, Krushna Chandra Sahoo, Biswaranjan Parida, Srinibas Jena and Sudhanshu Jena were penalised for excess mining in black granite quarries than the permissible limit.

Sources said following allegations of excess mining of black granite than the allotted volume, a revenue team led by Dharmasala tehsildar Swagat Das measured the actually mined area of the 10 quarries of the nine leaseholders last week. The measurement was carried out by using drones cameras and GPRS.

Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, “Our drive against illegal mining activities will continue in the coming days. Penalty will be imposed on wrongdoers for any illegal mining activity.”

Notably, the district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 105.13 crore on four leaseholders for excess mining of black stone in Dharmasala last year. 

