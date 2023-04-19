Handloom a vital sector for livelihood generation: Odisha CM Naveen Patnai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is making continuous efforts towards providing livelihood support to the weavers and ensuring their welfare. Joining the orientation programme of 32 officers of the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department on virtual platform, the chief minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for the sector.

Construction of workshed-cum-houses, launch of Boyan Jyoti Yojana, supply of improved looms and accessories, capacity building, training and exposure visits of weavers to established handloom clusters for knowledge acquisition are among the steps taken by the government.

Besides, the government has also taken steps for concretizsation of loom pits and launched Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana and many more schemes which have made remarkable impact on the lives of people, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is making continuous efforts towards providing livelihood support to the weavers and ensuring their welfare. Joining the orientation programme of 32 officers of the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department on virtual platform, the chief minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for the sector. Construction of workshed-cum-houses, launch of Boyan Jyoti Yojana, supply of improved looms and accessories, capacity building, training and exposure visits of weavers to established handloom clusters for knowledge acquisition are among the steps taken by the government. Besides, the government has also taken steps for concretizsation of loom pits and launched Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana and many more schemes which have made remarkable impact on the lives of people, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });