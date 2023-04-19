In poll-bound Jharsuguda, collector urges parties to be cautious

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In Jharsuguda, the poll heat seems to have added to the searing environment. The western Odisha town was the hottest in the state on Tuesday with maximum temperature reading 44.2 degree C.With political parties taking out processions and rallies during nomination filing exercise ahead of the May 10 by-election, collector Aboli Naravane initiated discussions with the parties to limit the timings for campaigns/rallies for the by-poll.

“Discussions are being held with political parties to limit timings of rallies and campaigns if there is forecast for heat wave condition.On the day of filing of nomination papers, we asked political leaders to keep the provision of drinking water for the participants of the rally,” Naravane told The New Indian Express.

The discussions hold significance as 11 people died due to heatstroke after they attended a large public gathering of close to a million people in the open in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on April 16 triggering debate on timing of such events.

