Home States Odisha

Man, two wives found dead inside house in Bargarh

Investigation underway to ascertain if it’s a case of murder or suicide

Published: 19th April 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman trying to open the door of house in which the bodies were found | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  In a shocking incident, three persons including two women were found dead inside a house in Aaenkphuta village within Rusuda police limits in Bheden block of the district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Tankadhara Sahu (60), his first wife Draupadi Sahu (50) and second partner Madhabi Sahu (45). 

According to reports, Tankadhara,  a farmer used to cultivate paddy on his seven acres of land for livelihood. After his wife Draupadi was unable to conceive, he had married Madhabi but she too could not bear a child. The villagers said three of them lived cordially under one roof.

While no one from the village saw any activity around the house on Monday,  the villagers informed police on Tuesday after stench started emanating from the house. When police broke open the door of the house, they found the dead bodies of the three in a pool of blood. Two bodies were lying near the entrance of the house and another was found inside.

SDPO, Amrit Panda said, “The scientific team has reached the spot. Our investigation is underway. It is too early to conclude if it was a murder or suicide.” In a separate incident, a 53-year old woman was found dead in Sohela. According to reports, the deceased, Sumitra Deep of Mangalpali within Sohela police limits had gone to the pick mahua flower on Tuesday morning.

However, when she did not return till the evening, her family members went to search for her and found her body with a severe head injury under a tree. Though she was rushed to hospital, she was declared dead. The family members have registered a complaint of murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bargarh Man two wives found dead
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp