Man, two wives found dead inside house in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a shocking incident, three persons including two women were found dead inside a house in Aaenkphuta village within Rusuda police limits in Bheden block of the district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Tankadhara Sahu (60), his first wife Draupadi Sahu (50) and second partner Madhabi Sahu (45).

According to reports, Tankadhara, a farmer used to cultivate paddy on his seven acres of land for livelihood. After his wife Draupadi was unable to conceive, he had married Madhabi but she too could not bear a child. The villagers said three of them lived cordially under one roof.

While no one from the village saw any activity around the house on Monday, the villagers informed police on Tuesday after stench started emanating from the house. When police broke open the door of the house, they found the dead bodies of the three in a pool of blood. Two bodies were lying near the entrance of the house and another was found inside.

SDPO, Amrit Panda said, “The scientific team has reached the spot. Our investigation is underway. It is too early to conclude if it was a murder or suicide.” In a separate incident, a 53-year old woman was found dead in Sohela. According to reports, the deceased, Sumitra Deep of Mangalpali within Sohela police limits had gone to the pick mahua flower on Tuesday morning.

However, when she did not return till the evening, her family members went to search for her and found her body with a severe head injury under a tree. Though she was rushed to hospital, she was declared dead. The family members have registered a complaint of murder.

