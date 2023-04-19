Home States Odisha

Movable property of five fugitives seized in Ganjam

Published: 19th April 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam police under CrPC section 83, has seized the movable properties of five fugitives who are accused of separate criminal offences and were absconding. 

Briefing mediapersons on Tuesday, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said as per the direction of their respective judicial magistrates, IICs of Pattapur, Kodala, Bhanjanagar and Jagannath Prasad seized the movable properties of Niranjan Mandal, Bisikesan Das and Kabuli Das, Magata Sahu and Rajesh Naik respectively. 

While Mandal and Kabuli have surrendered before police, the other three are still at large.
Mandal was involved in a murder case and absconding. Later Pattapur police seized his movable properties on April 10. On impact of such action, Mandal surrendered before the JMFC court, Sanakhemunda on Tuesday. 

Similarly, Bisikesan Das and Kabuli Das were accused of attempt to murder charge and their properties seized by Kodala police on April 12. While Kabuli surrendered on April 13, Bisikesan is still on the run.
Magata Sahu was also accused of attempt to murder after which Bhanjanagar police seized his movable properties on April 11. As Rajesh Naik, who was involved in a rape case, is absconding, Jagannath Prasad police seized his properties on April 11. 

