Odisha govt agrees to deploy ex-AFMS faculty in its MCHs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government that has been struggling to fill up the vacancies in faculty positions in medical colleges has decided to implement the scheme for re-deployment of superannuated teachers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) - SRESTA.

SRESTA is an initiative by NITI Aayog and AFMS in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Defence to leverage the retired medical teachers from the AFMS into the faculty system at various government medical colleges in the country.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit on Tuesday intimated Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan about the state’s consent for acceptance of the scheme. Director of medical education and training (DMET) has been nominated as the nodal officer for implementation of the scheme.

The Centre is preparing a national pool of retired teachers of AFMS. AFMS teachers, who have proceeded on superannuation and are willing for registration under the scheme, have been requested to submit their application for registration online.

After registration, their names will get reflected in the SRESTA National Medical Faculty (SNMF) resource pool for future government job opportunities. Fifteen states, including Odisha, have already confirmed their interest in the scheme.

A total 287 retired AFMS teachers, including the highest 51 in general surgery, 40 in general medicine, 24 in pathology, 23 each in community medicine and anaesthesiology and 20 in obstetrics and gynaecology, from across the country have already registered.

Pandit said interested teachers can apply after the publication of vacancy positions. Engagement of experienced teachers would add value and improve the quality of medical education and healthcare services in government medical colleges fulfilling the requirements of the national medical commission, she said.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government that has been struggling to fill up the vacancies in faculty positions in medical colleges has decided to implement the scheme for re-deployment of superannuated teachers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) - SRESTA. SRESTA is an initiative by NITI Aayog and AFMS in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Defence to leverage the retired medical teachers from the AFMS into the faculty system at various government medical colleges in the country. Health secretary Shalini Pandit on Tuesday intimated Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan about the state’s consent for acceptance of the scheme. Director of medical education and training (DMET) has been nominated as the nodal officer for implementation of the scheme. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Centre is preparing a national pool of retired teachers of AFMS. AFMS teachers, who have proceeded on superannuation and are willing for registration under the scheme, have been requested to submit their application for registration online. After registration, their names will get reflected in the SRESTA National Medical Faculty (SNMF) resource pool for future government job opportunities. Fifteen states, including Odisha, have already confirmed their interest in the scheme. A total 287 retired AFMS teachers, including the highest 51 in general surgery, 40 in general medicine, 24 in pathology, 23 each in community medicine and anaesthesiology and 20 in obstetrics and gynaecology, from across the country have already registered. Pandit said interested teachers can apply after the publication of vacancy positions. Engagement of experienced teachers would add value and improve the quality of medical education and healthcare services in government medical colleges fulfilling the requirements of the national medical commission, she said.