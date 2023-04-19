Odisha on the boil as anti-cyclone keeps northwester away

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A staggering heat wave continued to singe Odisha where at least 29 stations recorded over 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday as India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast of thunderstorm activities from April 16 remained a mirage.

Baripada and Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest places of the state on the day with mercury reading 44.2 degree C. Baripada was 6 degree hotter than normal, in Jharsuguda it was 3.8 degree more than the average day temperature.

A man pours a bottle of water

over his head to get respite from

the scorching heat at Janpath in

Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

| DEBADATTA MALLICK

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continued to be on the boil with a pressure cooker kind of environment prevailing in the twin cities. The capital recorded 42.7 degree C while Cuttack measured 42.5 degree on the mercury scale.

The national weather forecaster said heat wave conditions continued as an anti-cyclonic circulation over central India did not weaken as expected.

“Under the influence of the anti-cyclonic circulation, dry westerly winds are blowing towards the state. The dry air is not allowing moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal required in lower and middle levels of the atmosphere to trigger thunderstorm activity,” said Umasankar Das, scientist with Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

People continued to suffer and so did school-going children, not only because of the heat but also due to the soaring humidity. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on the day in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 45 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

Higher humidity means evaporation of sweat becomes more difficult and the actual cooling effect of the human body is slower which leads to discomfort, said Das.

The regional Met office issued a heat wave warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh districts on Wednesday.

At the same time, it predicted a thunderstorm and lightning warning for some places in the state between Thursday and Saturday under influence of an approaching western disturbance.

