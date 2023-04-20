Home States Odisha

Balasore LS poll: Orissa HC allows opening of strong room

Sarangi, who was elected in 2019, had defeated BJD’s Rabindra Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday allowed opening of the strong room where EVMs and VVPATs used in the election held on April 29, 2019 for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency are stored. The EVMs and VVPATs have been preserved in the strong room due to an election dispute. Justice SK Sahoo allowed opening of the strong room after dismissing a petition that had challenged the election of BJP MP Pratap Sarangi from Balasore in 2019, on Wednesday.

“The district election officer is allowed to open the strong room, remove the EVMs and VVPATs for any future election or any  other purpose and also allowed for transportation of EVMs to other states/manufacturing companies or to the warehouse of Election Commission of India as per norms/guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI)”, Justice Sahoo said.

ECI had sought permission for opening of the strong room. ECI counsel Gopal Kumar Agarwal submitted the EVMs and VVPATs are not the subject matter of the election dispute and if they are released, the petition proceedings will not be hampered in anyway.

Md Sahirulhak Haque, a resident of Chandipur and voter of Balasore Lok Sabha constituency had filed the petition on July 8, 2019. It was admitted and summons issued on February 7, 2020.  The election petition had gone without hearing since March 13, 2020. After the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Sahoo said, “In the meantime, more than three years have passed. Today, Sidharth Prasad Das, counsel for the election petitioner submitted that he has no instruction in the matter. In view of such submission, the election  petition stands dismissed.”

Sarangi, who was elected in 2019, had defeated BJD’s Rabindra Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes. The petition challenged the election of Sarangi on the ground that during filing of nomination papers he had not declared complete and correct information regarding his movable and immovable assets and criminal cases pending against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore LS poll Orissa HC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp