Heatwave: Odisha govt declares school summer vacations from April 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of intense heatwave conditions, the Odisha government, on Thursday, announced preponing of the summer vacation this year. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed all schools (government, private and aided) up to Class XII to remain closed from Friday, April 21.

The I&PR department in a social media post informed that as per the direction of the chief minister the summer vacation for students from Class I to Class XII will begin from April 21. The departments concerned will decide on the date of reopening in due course of time. A formal notification in this regard will be issued shortly.

The summer vacation was scheduled to begin from May first week in the state.

Earlier, the state government had declared the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres from April 12 to 16. All schools and Anganwadi centres were again closed on April 19 and 20 due to sweltering heat conditions after reopening classes on April 17 and 18.

Odisha is reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the last two weeks with temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius in 30 places.

Baripada was the hottest on Wednesday with the mercury level reaching 44.5 degree Celsius, followed by Nuapada 44.4 degree, Balangir 44 degree, Angul 43.7 degree, Jharsuguda 43.6 degree, Titlagarh 43.1 degree and Bhubaneswar 42.5 degree.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warnings for heatwaves across the state till Friday. However, people can expect relief from scorching heat thereafter as temperature may drop slightly due to thunderstorm activities.

