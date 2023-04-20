Home States Odisha

Odisha doctor held for taking bribe to issue autopsy report

As per government norms, an ex gratia of `4 lakh is awarded to the next of kin of those who die due to natural disasters. 

Published: 20th April 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Corruption , bribe , corrupt ,

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Vigilance officials caught a doctor and the security guard of Danagadi community health centre (CHC) red-handed while they were accepting bribe from a person to issue his father’s postmortem report on Wednesday.

The accused doctor was identified as Pabitra Sethi and the security guard is Abhiram Kandi. Sources said Dr Sethi has allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to issue the autopsy report of his father who had died due to lightning last month. As per government norms, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh is awarded to the next of kin of those who die due to natural disasters. 

The complainant required a copy of the postmortem report to avail the ex gratia. However, Dr Sethi deliberately caused delay in issuing the autopsy report and demanded `20,000 bribe. After being informed by the complainant, Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the doctor and security guard Kandi while they were receiving the illegal gratification. The entire bribe amount was recovered and seized. 

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were carried out on the residential house of Dr Sethi at Thanual within Dharmasala police limits, government quarters and his office at Danagadi CHC to detect disproportionate assets. A case was registered against Dr Sethi under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 1988. Both the doctor and Kandi were arrested and will be produced in court, said a Vigilance official.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bribe autopsy report
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp