Odisha has maximum rights over Mahanadi: BJD 

Published: 20th April 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s statement that his state should get permission for construction of a dam over Mahanadi river at Surguja and barrages at other places has sparked off a row with the ruling BJD maintaining Odisha has maximum right over the water of the river.

Baghel’s statement came on Tuesday even as a three-member committee of the Mahanadi river water disputes tribunal led by Supreme Court judge, Justice AM Khanwilkar started first phase of the field survey in the neighbouring state. The panel’s first phase field survey will end on April 22. 

Reacting to Baghel’s assertion, former minister and senior BJD leader Prafulla Samal told mediapersons on Wednesday Odisha government has never restricted the neighbouring state from carrying on its construction activities. “There is Central Water Commission, the tribunal and courts which the Chhattisgarh government could have approached to carry on the construction activities,” he added. “Odisha government is cooperative in this regard though the state has more right than any other on Mahanadi water,” the former minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu lashed out at Odisha government for its lack of interest to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute. Stating that Odisha government is trying to take the people for a ride over the issue because of the elections which are less than an year away, Tudu said he has been the Jal Shakti minister but the Odisha government never approached him over the issue.

The union minister questioned the policy of the state government and asked why barrages have not been constructed by it. “Small barrages do not need any permission from any authority which the Chhattisgarh government has done. Odisha could have also done it too but it is not sincere in resolving the issue,” he added.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister said the matter should not have gone to the tribunal. “The state could not construct a dam in Surguja and barrages (in other places) because of the ongoing dispute over water sharing. I understand we should get permission (for the construction), as the entire water of the river goes to Odisha,” he added.
 

