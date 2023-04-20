Relief from heat: Mercury to dip in Odisha from Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The anti-cyclonic circulation over central India has started weakening and the mercury in the state is expected to dip gradually Friday onwards.There will be no large change in day temperature in the next 24 hours but the mercury level will start gradually falling by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree in the subsequent three days.

“People can expect relief from the scorching heat Friday onwards as the anti-cyclonic circulation has started weakening under the influence of the approaching western disturbance,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The weakening of the anti-cyclonic circulation will restore the flow of moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal towards Odisha. Thunderstorm with lightning are expected at some places from Friday onwards under the influence of the approaching western disturbance and moisture availability, he said.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail at many places on Thursday. The day temperature is expected to be 40 degree and it will remain above normal by 2 degree to 3 degree at many places during the period.

The regional Met office has issued a heat wave warning for one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur ,Sonepur and Boudh districts on Thursday. About 30 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Wednesday.

Baripada was the hottest on the day at 44.5 degree, followed by Nuapada 44.4 degree and Balangir 44 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 42.5 degree and 42.2 degree respectively on Wednesday.

